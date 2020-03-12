CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Body Cam Footage Of Show Moments Leading Up To Officer Involved Shooting In Raleigh

Police Officer holding handgun pistol

Source: Nia Noelle / Radio One Digital

The Raleigh Police Department has released video footage from an altercation that left a 26-year-old man wounded. The footage from an officer’s body cam shows RPD responding to a call on Rogers Lane in the Food Lion shopping center and beginning to chase a man later identified as Javier Torres. In the video, an officer can be heard screaming for Torres to “drop the gun” as the two run into the wooded area off of New Bern Avenue.

As the chase ensues, Torres, with what seems to be a gun in his hand runs directly into another police officer and is immediately shot down. Torres was later charged with altering or removing a gun’s serial number; going armed to the terror of the public; and resisting, delaying, and obstructing.

The full video can be seen below.

Body Cam Footage Of Show Moments Leading Up To Officer Involved Shooting In Raleigh  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
Ten Tips To Survive Virus Season If You…
 2 days ago
03.10.20
We’re Crying Too: Young Black Girl Breaks The…
 5 days ago
03.07.20
#BackThatVoteUp: Tom Steyer Dropping It Like It Hot…
 2 weeks ago
02.29.20
Photos
Close