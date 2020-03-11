The Plantation Musical “Song Of The South” Will Not Be Available On Disney+

The Disney company has decided that the 1946 plantation musical “Song Of The South” will not be included in the new Disney+ streaming Service. I remember seeing this ‘film’ when I was young, & even then I was like “Man c’mon…..really?!? Uncle Remus?? All this dancin’ jigs & bojanglin’ goin on?? Really Disney?!?? According to EUR Web the decision came down from Executive Chairman Bob Iger who stated the film is “not appropriate in today’s world” and won’t be re-released. Good look Disney!