Months ago, Naomi Campbell showed us her sanitizing routine for flying. Now that coronavirus is a thing, you might want to revisit her methods in case you need to fly.

Nobody assumes that airplanes are sanitary. But we didn’t know that we needed to be cleaning our plane seats and the areas around them like THIS until Naomi Campbell jumped on YouTube to share her routine before she sits in a plane seat.

In fact, Campbell’s routine was so impressively thorough, that a fellow passenger asked the star model, “Can you do mine next?”

And that’s not all. After the cleaning routine, Campbell applies a face mask. She later dons a surgical-looking mask that covered her nose and mouth.

“No matter what plane you take, private or commercial, as the plane descends, people start coughing and sneezing and the coughing and sneezing makes me… I just can’t, so this is my protection.”

Safety First NEXT LEVEL. Full video coming on my YouTube soon… https://t.co/SvAI1Ttmm8 pic.twitter.com/XcgHJKEhcf — Naomi Campbell (@NaomiCampbell) March 11, 2020

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Naomi Campbell Been Ready For The Coronavirus…Watch Her Germaphobe Flying Routine was originally published on foxync.com