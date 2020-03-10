CLOSE
Wendy Williams Continues to Have Issues With Nicki Minaj’s Marriage and Husband

Wendy Williams

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Wendy Williams has taken shots at Nicki Minaj over her husband Kenneth Petty.

This happened on the Mar. 10 edition of her “Hot Topics” segment on her talk show, where Williams had to say about Minaj after Petty was arrested and indicted for failing to register as a sex offender, according to EURweb:

“Well apparently the way this show is going today, we did not have enough time to get to Nicki Minaj’s [husband]. But let me tell you something Nicki. That’s going to be my first story tomorrow and I’m going to lead with this: You should’ve never married him because now you’ve ruined everything about what your brand could be,” she shared. “Again, you are never going to stand a chance when you are with a man who pulls a knife at rape point. A registered sex offender, you are never going to stand a chance with the public.”

Here is a clip of Williams on Minaj and Petty:

This is not the first time Williams has went after Minaj, and considering how the rapper has clapped back after the talk show diva, it won’t be the last.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of Lars Niki and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of WENN/Avalon

Video Courtesy of The Shade Room, The Wendy Williams Show, Instagram, and EURweb

Wendy Williams Continues to Have Issues With Nicki Minaj's Marriage and Husband  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

