Some major Colleges & Universities have cancelled regular classroom courses due to Coronavirus concerns. These schools are moving to online classes or holding them remotely until further notice which shows they are not taking any chances. According to the Business Insider Harvard, Colombia, NYU, Fordham, Syracuse, Rutgers, St. Johns, Ohio State are just a few of the schools moving in this direction. We’ll keep you updated here at 105.3 RNB.

