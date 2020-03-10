CLOSE
Strip Clubs Are Giving Away Free Hand Sanitizer And Face Masks To Help Fight Coronavirus

Stripper Bowl

Source: Prince Williams/ATLPics.net / Prince Williams

Strip clubs across the country are doing their best to help people stay safe from the Coronavirus. The widely popular Little Darlings in Las Vegas is giving away 50,000 of free hand sanitizer to paying customers while supplies last.

In Tampa, Florida, dancers at the Deja Vu strip club are giving free face masks to the first 10,000 customers. Since everyone is up in arms about the coronavius, the clubs figure this was a good way to do a good deed and bring in some new business at the same time.

So, if you want to skip the lines at the store to get your supplies, just visit one of the strip clubs.

Strip Clubs Are Giving Away Free Hand Sanitizer And Face Masks To Help Fight Coronavirus

