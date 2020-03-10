Raleigh Officials Meet To Discuss Upcoming Events In The Triangle

Tuesday, city leaders will meet to update on the state of upcoming events in the Triangle due to Coronavirus.

Two major events being discussed are St.Patrick’s Day Parade March 14th and Dreamville, which is expecting 50,000 people in Dorthea Dix Park in April.

The City Of Raleigh is taking precautions after San Jose, California, has banned all gatherings, quarantine in Italy to prevent public events, and Ireland has decided to cancel St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

Mayor Mary Ann Baldwin has explained that any decision made will be based on “facts not fear”. As of March 2nd health officials didn’t recommend the canceling or postponing of events, but this was prior to the cases that have diagnosed in the Raleigh area.

