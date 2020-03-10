CLOSE
RSMS
HomeRSMS

Charles Barkley Plans To Sell NBA MVP Trophy And Olympic Medal

Basketball Hall of Famer and sports anchor Charles Barkley is planning on selling a lot of his NBA memorabilia, not because he needs the extra cash, but in order to build affordable housing in his hometown.

The Leeds, Alabama native told WJOX that he wants to make a difference in his community and give back in the best way possible: selling valuables from his family’s trophy room.

“My two gold medals, my MVP trophy and a bunch of other crap that just clutters my house,” 57-year-old Barkley told “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz.”

Barkley said he plans to keep his 1992 Olympic gold medal because his daughter wants it, but everything else is for sale.

“We probably got 30 eyesores, as I call them, where houses used to be when I was growing up. Either a rotted-out house or there’s just weeds that have overgrown,” Barkley told WJOX. “So, what I’m trying to do — I want to work with the city of Leeds, I want them to give me the spaces, number one. I want them to give me the houses, and I’m going to use my own money selling my memorabilia.”

“If I could build 10 to 20 affordable houses —  I want to do green housing too — (and) if I could sell all that stuff, it would just be a really cool thing for me,” he continued.

Barkley reportedly hopes to sell his MVP trophy for $300,000 to $400,000.

Celebrities That Give Back

15 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities That Give Back

Continue reading Celebrities That Give Back

Celebrities That Give Back

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Charles Barkley Plans To Sell NBA MVP Trophy And Olympic Medal  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest
Ten Tips To Survive Virus Season If You…
 5 hours ago
03.10.20
We’re Crying Too: Young Black Girl Breaks The…
 3 days ago
03.07.20
#BackThatVoteUp: Tom Steyer Dropping It Like It Hot…
 1 week ago
02.29.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close