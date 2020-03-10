Governor Cooper Declares Coronavirus State Of Emergency {VIDEO}

Tuesday in the wake of more coronavirus cases being diagnosed in North Carolina.

Governor Roy Cooper declared coronavirus emergency based off of the best recommendations from health officials. It’s being recommended that all travelers take the needed precautions when returning from travel.

North Carolina is now one of thirteen states to declare the State of Emergency with 600 cases in the counting of COVID-19 cases in the US⁣.

Coronavirus takes up two to fourteen days to show after exposure. Symptoms are as follows, runny nose, sore throat, cough, fever, difficulty breathing (severe cases). Those that are considered high-risk groups are those over the age of 65 years old with underlying health conditions and should avoid large gatherings.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is advising people to “protect yourself and family: wash hands often & avoid touching the face. Cover mouth & nose when you cough or sneeze. Clean and disinfect surfaces frequently.”

