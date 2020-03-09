CLOSE
Meghan Markle Made Her Way To An East London School For #InternationalWomensDay & The Kids Couldn’t Deal

Meghan Markle has been living her best life ever since her infamous #megxit, alongside hubby Prince Harry. Her smile seems to be unending and we love to see it.

Most recently, the first-time mom and gracious beauty hit up Robert Clack Upper School in east London to talk to the students about gender and racial equality. Her speech came just in time, as people all across the world celebrated International Women’s Day over the weekend.

“It is such an honor for me to be here today,” she told the kiddies. “When we thought about what I wanted to do for International Women’s Day this year, for me, it was incredibly important to be with the women of our future. And that is all of you young women here, as well as the young men, who play a very large part in this.”

In accordance with the theme, Meghan asked that a young man come to the stage and speak to the importance of International Women’s Day. One young man bravely made his way to the podium and what happened next went viral.

“She really is beautiful innit,” he said with a smile, adding “I had to say that. I had to speak the truth here.” See the adorable moment just below, plus his thoughts on International Women’s Day and reactions from social media.

Meghan Markle Made Her Way To An East London School For #InternationalWomensDay & The Kids Couldn’t Deal  was originally published on globalgrind.com

