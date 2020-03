After a number of sporting events have been cancelled over the past couple days because of the coronavirus, the NCAA has made it’s decision about one of the biggest spectacles in sports. They have voted to go on with the “2020 NCAA Basketball Tournament” as scheduled, & I’m know plenty of die hard basketball fans are extremely happy (yes…..I’m one of those fans). Hopefully they can get this ‘virus’ under control soon.

