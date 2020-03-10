Allen Iverson Covers Students College Application Fees At His High School!

Former NBA Hall Of Famer Allen Iverson is giving back in a big way! Him & his longtime endorser Reebok are going to cover all college application fees for students at his Alma Mater Bethel Highschool. He’s also blessing the students with his new Reebok “Origins” pack that features two of his signature “Question” & “Answer” sneakers. Iverson stated “By working with Reebok to cover the application costs of rising seniors at Bethel High, I want the next generation of game-changers to see college as a route to success, whether they want to be an artist or a doctor.” Way to go AI!

