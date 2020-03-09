Chris Rock And Mega-Fine Girlfriend Megalyn Call It Quits After Four Years

We’ll marry you Megalyn!

Chris Rock and girlfriend of four years, actress Megalyn Echikunwoke have called it quits.

Multiple sources confirmed to Page Six that Rock, 55, and Echikunwoke, 36, quietly broke up a few months ago, before he joked at the Oscars about Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos’ divorce.

One source for the tabloid said Rock wasn’t ready to settle down again after his painful divorce from his wife of 18 years, Malaak Compton-Rock, which was finalized in 2016.

Rock once bragged to Rolling Stone about dating “Night School” and “Almost Family” star Echikunwoke saying, “She’s got her own dough, it’s amazing.” The pair began dating in 2016 and Echikunwoke had even reportedly moved into Rock’s New Jersey home.

Rock also once joked, “Would I ever get married again? Not if it would cure AIDS.”

EEK… Sounds like someone had a very strong aversion to marriage.

Chris Rock is 55 — Megalyn is 36. This is definitely his loss. She’s young, beautiful and has plenty of options. Chris’s money is long and he’s funny so he probably won’t stay single forever either. If you were to set either of them up on some post-breakup dates, who would you pair them with? Also, we should probably take a moment to commend them on their quiet split and not being all messy in public, riiiight?!

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

