Big shouts to the three time NBA Champion & star of the Golden State Warriors Draymond Green! On Monday he signed an endorsement deal with the iconic athletic brand Converse! This could be major for them as they’re looking to raise that ‘awareness’ & ‘popularity’ they were known for in the basketball arena. This is a step in the right direction & I can’t wait to see how these look, ya man Eddie O might have to purchase! Hahahaha!!! I see you Draymond!

Also On 105.3 RnB: