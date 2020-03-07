CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

WATCH: Dua Lipa ‘Lets Get Physical’ Work Out Video

Dua Lip is the Jazzercise instructor of our dreams! Dua Lipa dropped a fun, new five-minute workout video for her track “Physical”

Dua Lip is the Jazzercise instructor of our dreams! Dua Lipa dropped a fun, new five-minute workout video for her track “Physical”

Lipa leads a ’80s-style workout class in the clip, nailing moves like the Fonda, the Rump Shaker, and the Cry Baby. “Hey, I’m Dua and I’ll be your instructor today. Let’s start with a breathing exercise. Inhale. And exhale.” Lipa says at the start of the video.

“Physical” is set to appear on Lipa’s forthcoming album, Future Nostalgia that’s set to drop on April 3. She’s previously released the LP’s title track and “Don’t Start Now.” Join Lipa’s workout routine in the new “Physical” video above.

Twitter is absolutely loving the Music Video!!!

 

WATCH: Dua Lipa ‘Lets Get Physical’ Work Out Video  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
We’re Crying Too: Young Black Girl Breaks The…
 2 days ago
03.07.20
#BackThatVoteUp: Tom Steyer Dropping It Like It Hot…
 1 week ago
02.29.20
8 items
Keep Hang Time Alive: Celebrity Men Who Still…
 1 week ago
02.28.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close