Nathaniel Woods Executed After Supreme Court Reversed Temporary Stay

The trending story of today is that The State of Alabama executed Nathaniel Woods after the Supreme Court reversed a temporary stay that was blocking his execution, now celebrities and social media is in an uproar.

We reported yesterday that Nathaniel Woods was in a crack house when police officers stormed the Alabama house in 2004, gunshots erupted 4 police officers were shot, 3 of those officers died however according to Nathaniel Woods co-defendant Kerry Spencer, Woods never fired a shot but prosecutors still perused the death penalty for Nathaniel Woods.

see Tweet’s from Martin Luther King III plus others and video below

In the case of Nathaniel Woods, the actions of the U.S. Supreme Court and the Governor of the State of Alabama are reprehensible, and have potentially contributed to an irreversible injustice. It makes a mockery of justice and constitutional guarantees to a fair trial. — Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) March 6, 2020

Nathaniel Woods wrote this, gave it to his sister Pamela, and asked that it be shared when the State of Alabama executed him. "The Man He Killed: A Poem by Nate Woods"#RIPNateWoods https://t.co/Ll0bo6JKTw — Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) March 6, 2020

RIP #NateWoods 💔 what happened to you tonight is a huge mistake and tragedy on the state of Alabama. My prayers go out to your family for peace and comfort 🙏🏽🥺 pic.twitter.com/opyBYqxzha — TORITO (@VictoriaNero) March 6, 2020

Nate will die for a crime another man confessed to and says Nate had nothing to do with. My heart and prayers are with Nate and his family and all the advocates who worked tirelessly to save his life. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 6, 2020

The court has lifted the temporary stay of execution for #NathanielWoods. The governor will NOT save his life. My heart and prayers are with Nate and his family.

This is a tragic example of injustice in the system- in a few minutes Nate may die for a crime he did not commit. pic.twitter.com/mZPV7D8PPg — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 6, 2020

