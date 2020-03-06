Nathaniel Woods Executed After Supreme Court Reversed Temporary Stay

The trending story of today is that The State of Alabama executed Nathaniel Woods after the Supreme Court reversed a temporary stay that was blocking his execution, now celebrities and social media is in an uproar.
We reported yesterday that Nathaniel Woods was in a crack house when police officers stormed the Alabama house in 2004, gunshots erupted 4 police officers were shot, 3 of those officers died however according to Nathaniel Woods co-defendant Kerry Spencer, Woods never fired a shot but prosecutors still perused the death penalty for Nathaniel Woods.
see Tweet’s from Martin Luther King III plus others and video below
