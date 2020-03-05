Baby Pilar is growing up so fast!

Mommy, Porsha Williams from Real Housewives of Atlanta shared her daughter’s “big girl” hairstyle via Pilar’s Instagram page.

Pilar Jhena’ Mckinley will be celebrating her first birthday this month on March 22. We can’t wait to see how amazing her birthday party will be!

Porsha Williams’ 11-Month-Old Gets ‘Big Girl’ Hairstyle! [PHOTO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com