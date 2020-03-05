CLOSE
Lizzo Calls Out TikTok For Removing Her Swimsuit Posts

Lizzo called out TikTok recently.  Apparently TikTok has been deleting any posts of Lizzo wearing bathing suits, while allowing posts of other girls wearing bathing suits.  She asked the question, “I wonder why?”  Giiiiiiirl, we all know the answer to that question.  Lizzo then said she would like to talk with TikTok!  Oh, I’d love to be a fly on the wall in that meeting!  Check out her post below.

And just because TikTok has deleted this type of content, here’s some Lizzo swimsuit grams…you know, for good luck!

I love you. You are beautiful. You can do anything. (Repeat)

Roll Model.

Miami > Brazil > Mexico all in a week 🛸🏝

Lizzo Calls Out TikTok For Removing Her Swimsuit Posts  was originally published on radionowindy.com

