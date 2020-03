Gotta give a big Happy Birthday shout to the “R&B Songstress” K. Michelle! When this young lady first came out, I thought she was really good. It wasn’t until I saw her sit down at a piano & start playing & singing that I knew she was a TRUE talent. She’s done her thing on the music side, & even more so on the reality television side starring in some “Love & Hip Hop” installments, as well as her own shows. Enjoy your day lady, & keep doin’ your thing!

