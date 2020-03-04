Will Smith Spotted Shooting Upcoming Film “King Richard!”

This is pretty neat! These are some behind the scenes ‘on set’ photos from the new film “King Richard”. Will Smith is playing the role of Venus & Serena’s Dad & Coach Richard Williams. The film is going to chronicle Williams journey with his two daughters from young future players in Compton, to two of the best players the game has ever seen. No release date has officially been released, but I’m sure this is gonna be good! They did a good job on Will’s makeup too, brotha looks pretty convincing! Hahahaha!!!

