Eddie O Album Overview: Royce 5’9 “Allegory”

First of all, I have been a big fan of Royce from back in the days. Easily one of the dopest emcees in the game, & I was happy when I heard he was working on a new project. Now that his eighth studio album “Allegory” is here happens to be great news! The 22 track project has been in heavy rotation for me, & for good reason…..it’s DOPE! Plain & simple. It dropped February 21st & features the Griselda Records crew (Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher), DJ Premiere, CyHi the Prynce, Vince Staples, & more. It’s available on Spotify & Apple Music. Check it out!

