Former Temple Football Player Shot And Killed In Philadelphia

A former Temple University football player was shot and killed early Monday morning in North Philadelphia.

ABC 6 reports that 25-year-old Zaire Williams was shot in the head just after 4 a.m. on the 1800 block of W. Montgomery Avenue, just blocks from Temple University’s main campus.

Williams was reportedly taken by car to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, the shooting stemmed from a fistfight.

Williams was a running back at Temple from 2013 to 2014.

According to the station, many people said they weren’t surprised by the shooting.

“It’s sad. I walk by here every morning to go to work,” said Keneth Mclean, who lives in North Philadelphia.

Many residents in the area where the shooting took place are Temple University students, who said they try to walk through the area with a friend.

“I only walk during the day, and if I am walking at night, I really need somebody to walk with me,” said Regina Doronila, a senior at Temple, who lives in the neighborhood.

There’s no word on a suspect or a motive.

