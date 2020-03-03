CLOSE
RSMS
HomeRSMS

Cassie, Alex & Baby Frankie Debut Family Photos [PHOTO]

Wife and new mom Cassie is living in abundance lately. She seems overjoyed and loved beyond measure, so it’s been a while since she’s peeked onto social media.

Lucky for us, we did get some, precious family photos from Cassie today. The newlywed shared flick of her FINE family, Alex, and Frankie. Frankie is just a few months old now.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Take a look at their new family photos.

View this post on Instagram

Us

A post shared by Casandra (@cassie) on

 

View this post on Instagram

♥️

A post shared by Casandra (@cassie) on

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com

[ione_media_gallery src=”https://rickeysmileymorningshow.com&#8221; id=”2073771″ overlay=”true”]

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Cassie, Alex & Baby Frankie Debut Family Photos [PHOTO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

[ione_promo_show id="tvone" layout="sidebar"]
Videos
Latest
#BackThatVoteUp: Tom Steyer Dropping It Like It Hot…
 3 days ago
02.29.20
8 items
Keep Hang Time Alive: Celebrity Men Who Still…
 4 days ago
02.28.20
C’mon Son: Convicted Florida Felon Arrested Just Hours…
 4 days ago
02.28.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close