Kanye West, switching things up at Paris Fashion Week.

The rapper and his Sunday Service choir filled the Bouffes du Nord theatre in the French capital Sunday, surprising fashionistas with a live performance.

It came a day ahead of Monday night’s reveal of Ye’s Yeezy Season 8 collection. That runway show was held at the Espace Niemeyer and featured a similar performance style.

This time, Kanye’s daughter, North, took the stage, rapping about shoes and clothes. Check out videos of both performances below.

Source: NY Times

Kanye West Brings Sunday Service To Paris Fashion Week was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

