Mike Comes With The “Jordan 3 UNC” Joints!

Whooooooooo Weeeeeeee!!! Now they KNOW they wrong for these!! The Jordan Brand is at it again, dropping the new “Air Jordan 3 UNC’s” just in time for the ‘Madness in March!’ Of course he’s paying homage to his Alma Matter with these, but I just love the color scheme as well as the ‘clean’ look about them. Not too busy, still with that ‘classic’ Jordan 3 flair. The price you ask? Around $190 dollars….not to much damage on the ol’ pocket! Hahahaha!!! They’ll be available this weekend March 7th at select retailers & online.

