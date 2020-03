Democratic Presidential Candidate Tom Steyer has officially dropped out of the race. He made this decision right before “Super Tuesday” tomorrow, so I guess he felt he juat didn’t have enough support going into such a big situation. Although his showings at the debates were pretty good, it just didn’t resonate over into votes. Now that he’s officially out, I wonder who he will endorse? We’ll see soon I’m sure.

