Happy Birthday Meth!

Gotta send a “Shaolin Style” Happy Birthday shout to one of the original Wu-Tang Clan members…..the M-E-T-H-O-D Man!! The first record I heard from the Wu-Tang “Enter The 36 Chambers” album was “Method Man”. Just hearing him, his style was real fluid, & he could really rhyme. The other thing that stood out was his voice…..very distinctive. He has enjoyed major success as an artist, & has done some acting as well “How High”, “The Wire”, etc). He is set to star in “Power: Book II”, the spin off of the hit television series “Power” on Starz. Enjoy your day Meth!

