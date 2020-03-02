Tyler Perry Relieved No Foul Play Found In Nephew’s Death

Tyler Perry is relieved after finding out there was no foul play in the untimely death of his nephew.

According to published reports, after two separate autopsies, it was determined that there was no foul play in the death of Gavin Porter and his death has officially been ruled a suicide by hanging. After receiving the news last week, Perry took to his Instagram to share an official statement regarding the decision.

”I spoke with Dr. Michael Baden today after he finished the autopsy on my nephew. I was relieved to hear that he is 98% sure that there is no foul play in his death, just as Sheriff Gates stated,” Perry wrote. “Answers don’t take away grief, but they surely give room for grieving to take its course.”

As previously reported, Gavin Porter was found dead in his Louisiana jail cell on Tuesday from an apparent suicide by hanging in his cell at the Union Parish Detention Center at Farmerville, Louisiana.

Porter was placed in solitary confinement after getting into an altercation with another inmate over the weekend. Guards state that Porter was alive when guards checked on him around 6 p.m. on Tuesday and noted that they found nothing alarming, but when guards came back to Porter’s cell at 8 p.m. the same night, they discovered him dead by hanging.

After the news broke, Tyler Perry took to his Instagram to issue a statement that while the family was grieving they wanted to be sure that it was a suicide and not a murder/coverup, which led to the family requesting a second autopsy.

”Three days ago, I got the horrible news that [my nephew] allegedly committed suicide in prison. I say allegedly because, unfortunately our criminal justice system and prisons have been notorious for cover ups and/or getting it wrong,” Perry wrote.”I want to be clear that we are not a family of conspiracy theorists, and we want to believe that there was no foul play just as the sheriff has stated publicly.”

Gavin Porter was 26.

