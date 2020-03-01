CLOSE
UCLA’s Anderson School of Management Honors Actor & Rapper

A Los Angeles native whose father once worked as a groundskeeper at UCLA was honored Friday by the university’s Anderson School of Management.  Ice Cube was presented with the 2020 Game Changer Award — which recognizes influential business leaders in media, entertainment and sports.  UCLA Anderson executive director Jay Tucker says the 50-year-old rapper and actor born O’Shea Jackson “is the living embodiment of innovation” who is “widely recognized as a pioneer in music, a Hollywood icon and a game-changing entrepreneur in the world of basketball.”  The co-founder of the hip hop group N.W.A. established the three-on-three basketball league Big 3.  He also licensed a clothing line called Solo by Cube.

(Source–Patch.com)

