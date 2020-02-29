How Ja Rule Views His History Of Beef With 50 Cent Vs. How 50 Sees It

It’s the year 2020, and on any given day, the never ending beef between Ja Rule and 50 Cent could reignite.

Several petty encounters over the past two decades have made Ja vs. 50 one of the greatest hip hop beefs of all time. Let’s not forget that Fif bought 200 front row tickets to a Ja Rule concert in 2018, just so they would be empty.

Since the early 2000s, it seems as if the drama between the former Murder Inc head and G-Unit CEO would spark back up every five years or so. Remember back in 2018 when Ja Rule unexpectedly tweeted:

Fun hip hop FACT: @50cent is PUSSY… — Ja Rule (@jarule) January 19, 2018

He continued:

Let’s be clear I mind my business… but for some reason @50cent keeps my name in his mouth… I think he’d rather have my dick in his mouth lmao… #bitchassnigga #ticklebooty — Ja Rule (@jarule) January 19, 2018

I own your soul @50cent 😂🤣😭 and EVERYONE sees it now… your my bitch!!! — Ja Rule (@jarule) January 19, 2018

And to all you journalist, bloggers, radio personalities DONT BE SCARED TO ASK @50cent why did he get an order of protection or did I whoop him out at the studio or did he talk to the feds… #bitchassnigga — Ja Rule (@jarule) January 19, 2018

Or that time he broke down the math on how he won the first round of beef against 50 Cent.

I think black folk collectively stopped trusting Ja Rule, immediately after this: pic.twitter.com/F5mHzeaAUT — Rob Buss-Downey Jr. (@AllMoneyHemp) January 19, 2018

We all know 50 Cent has a different sense of humor than most – so much so that sometimes you can’t tell if he’s serious or joking when he’s coming for folks. But when it comes to Ja, it seems Fif’s inner bully comes out in full force. Hit the flip to see what both Queens rappers really think about the 15 year long beef.

Who do you believe?

