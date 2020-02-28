HBCU Spotlight: Oakwood University

Oakwood University

A private HBCU, Oakwood University is located in Huntsville Alabama and owned and operated by the Seventh-day Adventist Church. Founded in 1896, Oakwood University’s purpose was to educate the recently freed African-Americans in the South. Its original name was “Oakwood Industrial School” and based on a 380-acre former slave plantation. Its early days consisted of faith-based industrial training. It wasn’t until 1904 that the school expanded to include a broader curriculum. Oakwood University offers a Christian education that “promotes the harmonious development of mind, body and spirit, and prepares leaders in service for God and humanity.

Mission Statement:

 

Notable Alumni: Florida State Representative Ronald Brise; author and pastor, Dr. Stephen L. Williams; and singer Brian McKnight.

learn more: www.oakwood.edu

