You say his name five times, he appears in your reflection, and then you die. Jordan Peele is reinvinting the 1992 horror classic “Candyman.” Check out the trailer which also features an eerie slowed down Destiny’s Child Say My Name remix.

Nia DaCosta is directing the film while Peele co-wrote the script with Clive Barker and Win Rosenfeld. MGM, Rosenfeld and Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions are all taking part in the production. From what we have seen, anything Jordan Peele touches turns to cinematic gold. “Candyman” is set to hit theaters June 12, 2020.

WATCH: Jordan Peele ‘Candyman’ Trailer was originally published on radionowindy.com

Mallory Posted 14 hours ago

