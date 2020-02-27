Tom Brady An Indianapolis Colt?

YUP! This could happen. According to TMZ! Wouldn’t this be interesting. Everyone has felt that Tom will be leaving the Patriots. He’s considered a free agent now and can basically go where he pleases. Apparently, his agents meet with the Chargers, Raiders and our very own Colts! Honestly, I think Jacoby did well and stepped up in a good way after Luck announced he was leaving. It’s also possible that Phillip Rivers might end up a Colt. There’s a few Quarterbacks floating out there right now. Tom would be dope I think! We’ll see!

Dustin Kross Posted 19 hours ago

