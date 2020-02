The classic clothing manufacturer Mitchell & Ness has teamed up with some dope hip hop artists to launch the limited-edition Bleacher Report NBA Remix Collection apparel line! You see the pic! You see the dopeness!! According The Source this “first of its kind” collabo features the artists hometown NBA teams logos and uniforms ‘remixed’. The line has jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies, shorts, hats and long-sleeved tees…..can’t wait!

