Atari Has A New Gaming System!

Atari VCS

Uh Oh!!! Look out!! Atari is back in the gaming business, & being that they are the originators of the home gaming situation it’s only right! This is the Atari VCS, their new gaming & computer system which will be available this March. It still has the ‘retro look’ of the original 2600 (which I still have), but of course it’s 2020 so this is a serious upgrade. According to their website it will be able to play modern games &  stream entertainment via a “Linux” based operating system. It will also let people install & download other compatible games. Sounds like FUN!! Can’t wait!

