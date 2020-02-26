Olive Garden to Help Celebrate Leap Year Birthdays With Discounts and Freebies!

February in 2020 will end after the 29th, which is known as Leap Day. That comes only once every four years.
For roughly 205,000 Americans, it is also a rare day that in which they do not see their birthday (Feb. 29) until Leap Day takes place. Otherwise, their birthdays would usually come, in the other three years, either on Feb. 28 or Mar. 1.
Luckily, one restaurant wants to help those who were born on that rare, special day.
From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:
That’s why Olive Garden wants to give people born on Leap Days four free desserts to celebrate their birthday this year and the three birthdays that never came over the last three years.
“Leaplings,” as the restaurant calls them, can get four free Dolicinis.
The Olive Garden is also offering take-home pasta entrees for only $2.29 each.
Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland
