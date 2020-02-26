This Video Of A Cop Arresting A 6-Year-Old Black Girl Is Too Shameful To Watch

6-Year-Old Kaia Rolle was reportedly arrested September of last year at the Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy in Orlando after she threw a tantrum in her 1st grade class. One of the Orlando officers, Dennis Turner who restrained her with zip ties and bragged about arresting other very young children, was fired days later. Now, at the behest of Kaia’s attorney, body camera footage of the incident has been released — and it’s heartbreaking to watch.

From CNN: The videos released to CNN by the family attorney start off with Kaia Rolle calmly reading a book with a teacher in an office and do not show the temper tantrum described in the handwritten statements. While the police report says the assistant principal wanted to press charges and would testify in court, the statement the assistant principal gave to police at the time and obtained by CNN does not show an initial by the box: “I will testify in court and prosecute criminally.” In a statement issued by Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy on September 24, 2019, Kaia’s school wrote, “Never did anyone within our organization request or direct the School Resource Officer to arrest this student.” CNN reached out to the school Tuesday asking for comment regarding the release of the videos and has not heard back.

In the now-viral clip, Kaia begs for help but she is arrested anyway. Kaia is reportedly still having nightmares and a therapist has recommended that she not go to school where there are uniformed police officers. “I’m really hurt because they stole her childhood from her,” Kaia’s grandmother, who is supporting a bill that would raise the arrest age in Florida to 12, said. We are keeping little Kaia and her family in our prayers.

