CLOSE
Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Everything You Need To Know About Primary Voting In Charlotte

US-ELECTION-VOTE

Source: PAUL J. RICHARDS / Getty

Here’s everything you need to be prepared for early voting to avoid long lines and flexible hours for your schedule. North Carolina Early Voting: Every Weekday 8am-7:30pm (Thursday, February 13th-Saturday February 29th ). NO PHOTO ID is required to vote by mail or in-person for the 2020 Primary. See More Here

Voting site Locations: Link to select Countyhttps://vt.ncsbe.gov/ossite/

Haven’t registered to vote? No problem here’s the link to get started https://www.ncvoter.org/registering-to-vote/#two

This is where you can learn to register to vote HERE because registration will not be permitted on Election Day.

Super Tuesday is March 3rd, 2019.

RELATED ARTICLE: 5 Voter Suppression Tactics To Watch For In 2020

 

 

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
‘Mission: Impossible VII’ Shoot Is Halted Because Of…
 2 days ago
02.24.20
Behind The Scenes: Kyla Pratt Returns To T.V.…
 2 weeks ago
02.14.20
On Location With Global Grind: Here’s What We…
 2 weeks ago
02.12.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close