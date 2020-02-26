Everything You Need To Know About Primary Voting In Charlotte

Here’s everything you need to be prepared for early voting to avoid long lines and flexible hours for your schedule. North Carolina Early Voting: Every Weekday 8am-7:30pm (Thursday, February 13th-Saturday February 29th ). NO PHOTO ID is required to vote by mail or in-person for the 2020 Primary. See More Here

Voting site Locations: Link to select Countyhttps://vt.ncsbe.gov/ossite/

Haven’t registered to vote? No problem here’s the link to get started https://www.ncvoter.org/registering-to-vote/#two

This is where you can learn to register to vote HERE because registration will not be permitted on Election Day.

Super Tuesday is March 3rd, 2019.

RELATED ARTICLE: 5 Voter Suppression Tactics To Watch For In 2020

Also On 105.3 RnB: