Lark Voorhies Talks About Her Mental Health Issues, Not Being in the ‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot

Lark Voorhies has always been known to fans as Lisa Turtle on NBC’s popular 1989-93 sitcom ‘Saved By The Bell.’

In recent years, however, her appearances had people wondering how she was doing, and what was really going on with her.

One of the most popular rumors involved whether or not Voorhies had bipolar disorder.

Now, she has done something about it by working with a professional to help with her mental health.

She recently made it known of her whereabouts and issues on ‘The Dr. Oz Show,’ where she discussed what she has actually been diagnosed with, according to Bossip:

Lark admits that she has Schizoaffective Thought Disorder.

The actress talked about living with that condition, which deals with schizophrenia and mood disorder symptoms, how she’s been in treatment for over a year, and the help she has been getting since.

There are some struggles though for Voorhies:

She does still, however, find managing the voices in her head a challenge.

Voorhies also touched on not being part of NBC’s upcoming ‘Bell’ revival, along with any reunion of the iconic teen comedy show, feeling “slighted,” yet acknowledges her health played a crucial role.

You can see her interview below:

