Verdict Is In For The Harvey Weinstein Case

US-ENTERTAINMENT-ASSAULT-TRIAL-WEINSTEIN

Guilty!! Harvey Weinstein was found guilty on 2 cases, criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree. The more serious charges of Rape in the first degree and two counts of predatory sexual assualt he was found not guilty. The jurors, 7 men and 5 women, took about a week to get their verdicts ready. He was taken straight to jail and his sentencing will be done on March 11th. For the Criminal Sexual Act in the first degree he could get 5-25 years. For the rape in the third degree, he could get probation up to 4 years in jail.

