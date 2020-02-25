Happy Birthday Floyd!

Gotta send a big Happy Birthday shout to one of the greatest World Champions to ever grace a boxing ring (or any ring for that matter), the brotha named Floyd Mayweather Jr! When you say the word ‘domination’, it’s a very strong statement. When you ‘dominate’ something, you have taken total control of it, & that’s what Mayweather has done to the boxing world. Not only does he own the best record in the sport (50-0), he also learned the business & became the most successful boxer in & outside the ring. His Mayweather Promotions & TMT (The Money Team) have done incredibly well, so much so Forbes had him listed as the “Worlds Richest Athlete” last year. Enjoy your day ‘Money May!’

Also On 105.3 RnB: