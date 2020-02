Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was forced to cancel his appearance at a party Friday night after he left requiring quadricep surgery.

Diddy took to Instagram to share various clips of him from the hospital as he prepared to go under the knife to fix the injury, telling fans he’s “probably one of the most accident prone people in the world”.

