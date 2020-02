Now I have to give a big shout to Mattel, because this is GREAT!!! They launched a new line of Barbie Dolls in support of “Black History Month” & they are sooooooooo adorable! What’s so neat about this is they did it with stylist & costume designer Shinoa Turini who did work for the movie “Queen & Slim”. I will definitely be purchasing these for my nieces! Great job Mattel!

