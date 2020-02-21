CLOSE
The Clothing Designer Supreme Edition Oreos Selling For Crazy Money!

Okay folks…..now I’m sorry, but this is just STUPID. The clothing designer Supreme has teamed up with Oreo to drop their own brand of the famous cookies, & believe it or not, they are selling on line for astronomical prices!! I mean you can get a basic pack of Oreos for what, like $2 or $3 dollars? You’ll be able to purchase the Supreme pack for $8 in the NYC store, but people are going on line & purchasing these Supreme Oreos for $3,000 & $4,000 DOLLARS!!!! What sense does that make?!? I know the quantities are limited & all, but geeesh! Man I give up!! Hahahaha!!!!

