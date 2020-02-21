CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Justin Simien’s “Bad Hair” Is Pretty Cool!

Bad Hair Movie

Movie Director Justin Simien (whose first film was “Dear White People”) is back at it with his new horror comedy film “Bad Hair!” He also wrote & produced the project, & I gotta say, this is a pretty different & fun take on a subject African-Americans know too much about. The film has a great cast in Elle Lorraine, Laverne Cox, Jay Pharoah, Lena Waithe, Blair Underwood, Vanessa Williams, & Kelly Rowland. It also performed well at this years “Sundance Film Festival”, which usually means you’re working with something good. I don’t want to ‘giveaway’ the movie, but Simien’s plot is on point, & if you’re in the mood for a different spin on ‘hair’…..check it out!

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Kyla Pratt Returns To T.V.…
 6 days ago
02.14.20
On Location With Global Grind: Here’s What We…
 1 week ago
02.12.20
Malcolm X’s Assassination Is Being Reinvestigated After New…
 1 week ago
02.11.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close