Justin Simien’s “Bad Hair” Is Pretty Cool!

Movie Director Justin Simien (whose first film was “Dear White People”) is back at it with his new horror comedy film “Bad Hair!” He also wrote & produced the project, & I gotta say, this is a pretty different & fun take on a subject African-Americans know too much about. The film has a great cast in Elle Lorraine, Laverne Cox, Jay Pharoah, Lena Waithe, Blair Underwood, Vanessa Williams, & Kelly Rowland. It also performed well at this years “Sundance Film Festival”, which usually means you’re working with something good. I don’t want to ‘giveaway’ the movie, but Simien’s plot is on point, & if you’re in the mood for a different spin on ‘hair’…..check it out!

