I Am Carolinas Black History Honorees:Tyler Clark

Tyler Clark is a Charlotte native who is making strides at the young age of 23. Clark began her academic career here in Charlotte, where she excelled at North Mecklenburg High School and became the first African American female drum major. She eventually took her talents to North Carolina Central University where she double majored in Criminal Justice and Psychology. While participating in the band program, with a near-perfect GPA, she was selected by the Honda Battle of the Bands to be featured among students attending HBCUs. She returned to Central in the Spring of 2019 to obtain her Master’s Degree which she will complete in May of 2020. During her graduate studies, Clark co-founded JEWELS, an all-female Criminal Justice organization for women focused on social justice, membership, service, and leadership. She begins her doctoral studies in the Fall of 2020.

