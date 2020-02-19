CLOSE
Another 2 Pac Film In The Works?

US-ENTERAINMENT-MUSIC-HISTORY-FOCUS-TUPAC

That seems to be the case, but this one is more ‘theory’ driven than anything. According to the Jasmin Brand Director Rick Boss is currently shooting a new film tentatively titled “2 Pac: The Great Escape From UMC”. It’s based on the theory that some people still actually believe, which is the brotha is still alive. Also according to Boss this is not a fictional film, but factual info based on people he ‘s talked to (uh…..news flash sir, that doesn’t make it fact just because some folks told you whatever). The film is slated to drop  in 2021.

