Nike & Supreme Team Up For….The Supreme Air Force 1?!?

Yep sneaker heads….believe it! Mega shoe company Nike is rendering a new version of it’s classic shoe with the fashion collective Supreme. They’re calling it the “Supreme Air Force 1″ & it’s being manufactured exclusively for Supreme according to Nike News. Now at first glance ya man Eddie O would say…..”Ahh c’mon, that’s just a regular Air Force 1 with a lil’ ol’ Supreme logo on the bottom. Big Deal!!” That’s not the story though….the sneaker features authentic NYCO fabric (which is used to produce military outerwear). This type of fabric is also extremely durable & water resistant, which should make for an interesting collab. Can’t wait!

