CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Vanessa Bryant Officially Renames Kobe’s Foundation

Majic Shows Love To Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant (wife of the late NBA Legend Kobe Bryant) has officially renamed his “Mamba Sports Foundation”. According to the JasminBrand she made the decision because she wanted to honor their 13-year old daughter Gianna Bryant as well. “Because there is no #24 without #2, we have updated the Mamba Sports Foundation to now be called the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation” she stated. “Our mission remains the same & stronger than ever, to provide opportunities to young people through sports.” Great to see them continuing their purpose.

 

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Kyla Pratt Returns To T.V.…
 4 days ago
02.14.20
On Location With Global Grind: Here’s What We…
 6 days ago
02.12.20
Malcolm X’s Assassination Is Being Reinvestigated After New…
 1 week ago
02.11.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close