Vanessa Bryant Officially Renames Kobe’s Foundation

Vanessa Bryant (wife of the late NBA Legend Kobe Bryant) has officially renamed his “Mamba Sports Foundation”. According to the JasminBrand she made the decision because she wanted to honor their 13-year old daughter Gianna Bryant as well. “Because there is no #24 without #2, we have updated the Mamba Sports Foundation to now be called the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation” she stated. “Our mission remains the same & stronger than ever, to provide opportunities to young people through sports.” Great to see them continuing their purpose.

