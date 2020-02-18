CLOSE
Kawhi Leonard Wins The 1st Ever “Kobe Bryant MVP Award!”

Kawhi Leonard leaving the court

Well the “2020 NBA All-Star Weekend” is in the books! In one of the most exciting & entertaining games in recent years, Kawhi Leonard walked away with the first ever “Kobe Bryant MVP Award!” It was Team LeBron taking on Team Giannis & both groups were really going at it. Everybody was ballin’, but it was Kawhi & his impressive game that really helped propel Team LeBron to victory in Chi-Town. The NBA renamed the All-Star MVP Award putting Kobe Bryant’s name on it, & Mr. Leonard was the first recipient of it. In his acceptance speech he thanked Kobe for his talks with him & what he’s done for the game, & stated it was “very special” to have won the award. Way to go Kawhi!

